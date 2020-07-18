Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,160,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 16,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 739,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 734,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 729,013 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 688,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 607,973 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.15.

DBX stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,041.50, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,200 shares of company stock worth $12,355,822. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

