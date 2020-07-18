Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 14.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 567.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yum China by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.