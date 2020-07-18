Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth $616,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 54.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $77,325,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $43.04 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

