Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.87 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

