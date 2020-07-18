Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $30,000 Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE:EOG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

