Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 217.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $76.28.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.