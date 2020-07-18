Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.31.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $263.23 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $285.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of -170.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.