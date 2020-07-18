Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,247 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the airline’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,066,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,937 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,647 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.91 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.86 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

