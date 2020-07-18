Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,397,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,085,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,457 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 451,861 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $4,069,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 59.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.53. R1 RCM Inc has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

