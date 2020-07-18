Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.09 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.