Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,846.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.47.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.