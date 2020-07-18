Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.18, 11,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,799.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $306,000.

