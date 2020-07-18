Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.25

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 5372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $658.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,803,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 369,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 93,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

