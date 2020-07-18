Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $246.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 212.4% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,593,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 7,882,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,084,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

