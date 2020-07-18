Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $165.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.54. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

