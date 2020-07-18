Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 915 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 146.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.31 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,380 shares of company stock valued at $35,252,051. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

