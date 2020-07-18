Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

