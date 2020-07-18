Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

