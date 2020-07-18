Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 440.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

