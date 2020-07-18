Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $118,000 Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,623 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after purchasing an additional 636,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

