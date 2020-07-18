Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Shares of ADS opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.54. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

