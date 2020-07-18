Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $265,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 44.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UYG stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $57.92.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

