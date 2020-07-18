Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $251,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.51.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

