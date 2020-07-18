Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.32 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

