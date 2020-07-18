Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

DRI stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

