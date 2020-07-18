Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,307 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 105.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.71 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.