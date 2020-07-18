Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $289.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.53 and its 200 day moving average is $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

