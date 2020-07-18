Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 111 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of FFIV opened at $149.43 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

