Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 632 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,410 shares of company stock worth $5,242,570 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.