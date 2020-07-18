Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 707 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $179.81 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

