Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 839 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

