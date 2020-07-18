Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 868 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.83. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.69, a PEG ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

