Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after buying an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Penumbra by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,928,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $1,850,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,761,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $1,501,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,430 shares of company stock worth $8,160,490 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.48. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $196.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

