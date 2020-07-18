Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $11.98 on Friday. Veritone Inc has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $330.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,924.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

