Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 700 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of -89.74. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their target price on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

