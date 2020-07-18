Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

