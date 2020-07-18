Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,369 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of HP opened at $18.15 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.