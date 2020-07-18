Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 88 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.24.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $153.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

