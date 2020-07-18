Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $357,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $397,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $284,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

