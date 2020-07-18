Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $37.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

