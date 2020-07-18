Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 63.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.17 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

