Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $51,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,113,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NYSE BSX opened at $37.71 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

