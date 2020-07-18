Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $53,000 Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in eBay by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,686 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in eBay by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 807,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.