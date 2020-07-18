Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPV Partners LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

