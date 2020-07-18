Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $27,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

