Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $47,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 777,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 568,921 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $77,920,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,721,000 after acquiring an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.60 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,149 shares of company stock worth $13,743,826. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

