Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $50,000 in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

