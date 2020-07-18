Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $53,000 in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,238.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,865 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

SAIL stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.07 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.