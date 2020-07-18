Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Marc Huffman sold 686 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $46,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $3,443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,735.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Blackline stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

