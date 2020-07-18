Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,801,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in W W Grainger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,013,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in W W Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,499,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $330.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day moving average is $295.71.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

